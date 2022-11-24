‘I never imagined this’ - Gavi reacts after making World Cup history with Spain

Barcelona teenager Gavi spoke out after making history at the 2022 World Cup with his goal for Spain in a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica.

The 18-year-old has become the youngest player ever to score for Spain at a World Cup and admits he’s having the time of his life.

“It’s the best of my dreams, I never imagined this,” said Gavi. “I’m delighted to be achieving this.” “I’m very happy to win it and delighted to be MVP. We played a great game, well done everyone. “Pedri and I are very good friends off the pitch and on the pitch there is not much to say, he’s a spectacular player and it’s very easy to play alongside him.”

Gavi was the star of the show on a night where everything went right for Luis Enrique’s side in an impressive display. Next up is an intriguing match against a Germany side beaten by Japan in their opening game.