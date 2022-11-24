 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup Matchday 4 Review: Spain delight, Japan’s attack, and Belgium squeak by

Talking all things Qatar 2022

By Josh Suttr
Spain v Costa Rica: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, we got a quick under ten-minute rundown of matchday 4 of the 2022 World Cup. Let’s recap the day’s matches and look forward to a full slate tomorrow.

On matchday 4, we got a German disappointment that saw Japan put together an impressive and well-rounded attack. Spain showed off a wonderful flurry of goals that featured a Barcelona-heavy lineup. I also had to throw in the top 12 Thanksgiving Foods at the end for my US listeners, ignore after around eight minutes if you don’t care. I’ll be back tomorrow unless the Turkey overwhelms me.

