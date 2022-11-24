WELCOME TO DAY 5 OF THE WORLD CUP!!! What an amazing start to the tournament, with huge surprises, some incredible team performances and plenty of goals from the first four games. And the last eight teams yet to debut all play for the first time in what promises to be a cracking Day 5 in Qatar.

It all begins in Al Wakrah with a fascinating matchup between Switzerland and Cameroon, who kick off the action in a very deep Group G. The Swiss have been talented and entertaining in international competition for almost a decade now, and this might just be their best, deepest team yet. But Cameroon also have a ton of talent in some of the best teams and leagues in the world, and this promises to be a physical, attacking battle to kick off the day the right way.

Up next is the opener of Group H in Ar-Rayyan as Ronald Araujo’s Uruguay take on South Korea. Araujo hasn’t played for Barça since suffering an injury that required surgery while playing for Uruguay, but the defender worked very hard to make himself available for the tournament. There’s a chance he plays as soon as today, which is very premature based on the nature of his injury but all Barça fans can do is hope that he avoids making the problem worse. Even if they are without Araujo, though, Uruguay are more than capable of going deep in the tournament with their talent in midfield and attack. South Korea continue to get better internationally, and Son Heung-Min is their hope for an upset in a very interesting group.

The third game of the day takes place in Doha with the debut of one of the big favorites as Portugal take on Ghana. The Portuguese will hope to rebound from their poor performance in last year’s Euros, and have an obvious talisman that we don’t need to mention. He also has a ton of talent around him, including Barça transfer target Bernardo Silva who has a real shot at being one of the players of the tournament if Portugal go far.

To close things out, Raphinha’s Brazil take on Serbia in Lusail in a repeat matchup of the 2018 World Cup group stage. The Seleção are on the shortlist of favorites, but getting out of their group will not be a simple task. And the Serbians are as tough of an opponent as Brazil could have asked for with their physicality and attacking talent. This could be one of the best games in the group stage, and Brazil must get all three points to avoid qualification drama.

This will be a fun day, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

SWITZERLAND vs CAMEROON

LINEUPS

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo (4-2-3-1)

Cameroon XI: Onana; Fai, Castelletto, N’Koulou, Tolo; Anguissa, Gouet, Hongla; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Ekambi (4-3-3)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group G, Matchday 1

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 24, 2022, 1pm local time, 11am CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 10am GMT (UK), 5am ET, 2am PT (USA), 3.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)

