Ferran Torres and Gavi, first Barça players to score at the World Cup - FC Barcelona

The forward scored a penalty to make it 3-0 against Costa Rica, then scored a second for 4-0, before the midfielder scored a record-breaking goal to make it 5-0 at the time

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - FC Barcelona

The Women's Champions League is back at Spotify Camp Nou. Barça take on Bayern Munich and for those not lucky enough to be in the stadium, here's a guide to kick-off times.

Guardiola's renewal could edge Bernardo Silva away from Barça move - SPORT

Pep Guardiola's contract renewal with Manchester City may have an important effect on the transfer market. Several players from the English team were awaiting the decision of the coach, who was out of contract in June, to make a decision about his future.

Man United step up interest in Barça's Memphis after Ronaldo exit - SPORT

Manchester United working on the signing of Memphis Depay in January. The English club were waiting to reach an agreement to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract and, now achieved, they will move to sign two forwards and a midfielder.

The statistics behind a record-breaking Gavi performance at the World Cup - Football España

Spain opened their World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion. A seven-goal victory over Costa Rica came without a single shot against them and showed the rest of the contenders just what they were capable of, if allowed to play their football. It was also a momentous day for Gavi. The 18-year-old became the youngest ever Spanish player to play at a World Cup, at just 18 years and 110 days.