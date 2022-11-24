Uruguay respond to Barcelona’s Araujo concerns

Gaston Tealdi, the vice-president of the Uruguayan Football Federation, has issued an update on Ronald Araujo amid reports Barcelona are worried the defender is being rushed back from injury.

The center-back is with the squad for the World Cup but did not feature in their opening game against South Korea on Thursday which ended in a 0-0 draw.

It’s not clear yet if Araujo will feature in any of Uruguay’s games, but Tealdi has moved to try and calm Barcelona fears that the defender is rushing his recovery.

“Araujo is in the orbit of the Uruguayan national team. The last word is with the national team, but our intention is that any decision is made by mutual agreement. The last word belongs to the player,” he said. “The intention is to work slowly, gradually, giving security to Araujo and also to Barcelona. As soon as Araujo is fit to compete, the corresponding decisions will be made.” Source | Que T’hi Jugues

Uruguay are back in action on Monday against Portugal and finish off their group campaign next Friday against Ghana.