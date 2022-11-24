WATCH: Pina stunner seals Barcelona Femeni’s UWCL win over Bayern

Claudia Pina scored a stunning goal for Barcelona Femeni in a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League on Thursday.

The hosts were already leading 2-0, thanks to goals from Geyse and Aitana Bonmati, when Pina found the top corner from range on 66 minutes.

You can check out the goal below.

Pero Claudia, pero Claudia... ¡PERO CLAUDIAAAAAAAA!



Nah, Claudia Pina ha decidido cogerla en su casa y hacer esto ¡QUÉ ABSOLUTA LOCURA DE GOL! @FCBfemeni #DAZNUWCL pic.twitter.com/pRUxSCUwzI — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) November 24, 2022

Pina’s strike crowned a good evening’s work for Barca Femeni as they made it three wins out of three in the group stages. Bayern are now three points behind in second place after losing their first match.

The hosts had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock. Geyse scored her first goal at the Camp Nou with a header from close range.

Bonmati doubled Barca’s lead with a first-time finish after a great ball in from the left by Fridolina Rolfo. Pina then sealed the win in style to crown another impressive victory.

The game was played in front of 46, 967 supporters at the Camp Nou, setting a new attendance record for a group stage match in the Women’s Champions League.