WELCOME TO DAY 6 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP!!! All 32 teams have now made their debuts, and the first round of matches brought us some very entertaining affairs, some huge upsets and big wins for a few of the favorites.

And now is when things start to get really interesting as the second round of group matches begins today, and a couple of teams could take big steps towards qualification or even secure a spot in the knockout stages with a game to spare.

The day begins in Al Rayyan with Wales against Iran in Group B, and after rescuing a point against the United States in their opener the Welsh could find themselves on the brink of qualification if they beat an Iran side that was destroyed by England on Matchday 1. Gareth Bale’s side are massive favorites, and three points will be crucial for their hopes of being in the next round.

We’ll turn our attention to Group A for the following two games of the day, beginning in Doha as the two losers of Matchday 1 play for their World Cup lives when hosts Qatar face Senegal. Qatar were dominated by Ecuador in the tournament opener last Sunday, while Senegal played very well and almost held the Netherlands to a goalless draw even without Sadio Mané. The loser will be virtually eliminated, and Qatar really need a result to avoid embarrassment in front of the home crowd.

Up next it’s the meeting of the two group leaders between the Netherlands and Ecuador, who looked really good in their win over Qatar and come into this one full of confidence knowing that avoiding defeat against the Dutch will be a major step towards a place in the knockouts. The Oranje needed some magic from Frenkie De Jong to beat Senegal, and know they must play better to beat a quality Ecuador side. Memphis Depay is healthier and will play more minutes in this one, and the Barça striker might prove the difference for a Dutch win.

We finish Day 6 with one of the most anticipated clashes of the group stage as England face off against the United States in Al-Khor. The Three Lions were sensational against Iran and made a statement of intent, but will face better competition in this one and must prove they are for real. The USMNT deserved better from their performance against Wales, but the draw means they must find a way to get something out of this one to keep their hopes alive ahead of the group finale.

This should be a fun day with Barça stars on the pitch, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

WALES vs IRAN

LINEUPS

Wales XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Wilson, Williams; Bale, Moore (3-5-2)

Iran XI: Hosseini; Rezaeian, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammadi; Gholizadeh, Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Safi; Azmoun, Taremi (4-4-2)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group B, Matchday 2

Date/Time: Friday, November 25, 2022, 1pm local time, 11am CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 10am GMT (UK), 5am ET, 2am PT (USA), 3.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Mario Escobar (GUA)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP

How to watch on TV: FS1 (USA), TSN 1 (Canada), BBC One (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Gol Mundial (Spain), others

How to watch online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), BBC iPlayer (UK), others

