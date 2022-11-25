FC Barcelona rewrites World Cup record book - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona players are rewriting the history books at Qatar 2022, and the tournament is still only a few days old. Gavi, Pedri and Balde have all done some very special things.

Barça Women 3–0 Bayern Munich Women: Another celebration at the Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

The Spotify Camp Nou was again the stage for Barça Women, following the two games there last season. This Champions League group stage game saw a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich, with goals from Geyse, Aitana and Clàudia Pina. A victory that was only decided in the second half that maintains their winning record in Europe's premier club competition.

Highest ever attendance for a Women's Champions League group stage game - FC Barcelona

Another attendance record at Spotify Camp Nou. This time FC Barcelona Women thrilled a crowd of 46,967 against Bayern Munich on Champions League matchday three. A record for a group stage match in Europe's premier club competition.

Barcelona and Uruguay at odds over Ronald Araujo's recovery work - SPORT

Even though Barcelona demanded that the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) did not force Ronald Araujo's recovery so that he can take part in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the South American team assure that they have no complaints with the Catalan club, according to Cope.

Manchester City and Barcelona both covet Arsenal coach Arteta - SPORT

It is not a secret that Barcelona have Mikel Arteta in mind as a future coach. Arteta is a coach in fashion in England. His Arsenal side lead the Premier League, which is a result of his rebuild over the last two years.