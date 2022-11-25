Pedri reveals Busquets advice: ‘He gave me & Gavi a mini talk’

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has revealed how captain Sergio Busquets had a few words of advice before the start of World Cup 2022.

Busquets spoke to both Pedri and Gavi before Spain’s first match against Costa Rica which the midfielder says helped put him at ease.

“He gave Gavi and me a mini talk the day before when we went out to warm up,” he said. “He told us to be calm, not to pay attention to everything that goes on before the game and those words from the captain calm you down. He was very calm, he saw on the pitch that we were enjoying it.”

Spain went on to crush Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match and Pedri say he knew straightaway that his team were going to win the game.

“In the first five minutes I knew that we were having a great game and that we were going to win,” he added. Source | Cope

Luis Enrique’s side are now preparing for their next game of the tournament which is a clash against Germany on Sunday.