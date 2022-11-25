France hoping for more from Dembele ahead of Denmark clash at World Cup 2022

Ousmane Dembele opened up his World Cup campaign for France with an assist in the 4-1 win over Australia and coach Didier Deschamps is hoping for more from the Barcelona forward.

France are back in action in Qatar against Denmark on Saturday, and Deschamps spoke ahead of the game about Dembele’s improved maturity and how he can improve his game further.

“Four years ago, he was going through a difficult time with major injuries. Now, he is more mature, but he is still full of youthful exuberance. He is in a club that is very demanding, and maybe he is better at that club,” he said. “He is always capable of creating enormous problems for the opponent as he is so quick and skilful, but he needs to rule out any wastefulness and be as effective as he possibly can. He was pleased to be in first XI, and he put in a good performance.”

Denmark will be expected to provide a stiff test than Australia and will head into the game in need of a good result after being held by Tunisia in their opener.