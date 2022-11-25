 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup Matchday 5/6 Review: Brazilian dominance, a near Portuguese disaster, and a England US Stalemate

Talking all things Qatar 2022

By Josh Suttr
/ new
England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, we got a quick under ten-minute rundown of matchday 5 and 6 of the 2022 World Cup. Let’s recap the day’s matches and look forward to a full slate tomorrow.

On matchday 5 and 6 we were treated to a flurry of excellent matches. From Portugal almost blowing a match in catastrophic fashion, Brazil putting on a show, Iran shocking everyone, and England and the United State’s draw.

You can check out the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.

