Pedri talks Marco Asensio to Barcelona transfer rumors

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has been talking about rumors the Catalans could bring in Marco Asensio from Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Asensio will be a free agent in the summer and the rumor mill claims Barca have thought about trying to lure him to the Camp Nou.

Pedri is currently with Asensio at the World Cup with Spain and it sounds like he’d be happy to have the 26-year-old as a team-mate at Barcelona.

“He has a lot of quality, let’s see what happens with his contract but all good players have to be at Barça,” he said. “Let’s see what happens with his contract but he has plenty of qualities. It is a decision that he has to make.” Source | Cope

Asensio has played down the rumors about a Barcelona move recently but speculation over his future is likely to continue as he heads into the final months of his current deal.