Eggs, orgies and added time: Luis Enrique’s best quotes of World Cup 2022

Spain coach Luis Enrique has been entertaining fans on and off the pitch at World Cup 2022 in Qatar so far.

His team thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening game, while away from the action he’s been having some fun with some live streams.

Here’s a look at some of the gems Luis Enrique has come out with.

Why is he doing this?

“I like to be here doing streams. I like to talk. In school I used to talk so much that I would get suspended or kicked out of the classroom.”

World Cup 1994

“In the 94 World Cup I had to be marked by Paolo Maldini who was tall, strong and handsome.”

Which player is most like him on the pitch?

“That’s very easy - It’s Mr Ferran Torres - otherwise my daughter will come after me and chop off my head.”

Lucho’s diet

“I had six eggs for dinner, three fried and three boiled, green beans, sweet potato carrots, and I ended up with a yogurt. On pre-match days, the staff had a beer.”

On so much added time at the World Cup

“I love it because I am tired of playing very little time in an effective game. I think it’s great that it stretches both in the first and at the end. I have heard Collina, the more quality minutes are played, the better. It’s very successful, very favourable.”

Lucho’s favorite TV show

“I’ve watched ‘All or Nothing’. I love Mikel Arteta.”

On what he does in between international matches

“There is a lot of work, many hours. You ask my wife and she says: ‘Oh my God, you’ve got to stop spending so much time in front of the computer.”

Ansu Fati’s debut

“The first ball he touched he megged a player, did a few dribbles and won us a penalty. I asked my assistant, “what is this?”.”

Lucho’s dress sense

“I don’t have rituals of wearing the same clothes after winning a match. I don’t pay attention to what I wear. My wife chooses my outfits, I put them on and that’s it.”

On players having sex before matches

“It’s something I consider totally normal. I mean if you’re at an orgy the night before a match it’s not ideal. But hey.

“When I was a player if I was at home before a game, with my wife, well we did what we had to do.”

On who will win the World Cup

“If Spain don’t win the World Cup, I would like Argentina to win it. It would be unfair for a player like Leo Messi to retire without winning one.”

On Ferran Torres

“If Ferran Torres scores and does the baby celebration. I’ll take him off, send him to the stands and he won’t step on the pitch again.”