Barcelona’s Pablo Torre picks up ankle injury - report

Pablo Torre had been expected to feature for Barca Atletic during the World Cup but will sit out Saturday’s game against Numancia because of an ankle injury.

The midfielder featured as a late substitute for Spain Under-21s against Japan last week which meant he missed Barca Atletic’s 2-0 win over Athletic Club B.

Torre had been expected to return to action this week but is struggling with an ankle injury and doesn’t want to risk making the problem worse, according to Relevo.

Rafa Marquez therefore won’t call up Torre for this weekend’s match, but there is a chance he could feature soon as Barca Atletic have a packed schedule coming up.

Marquez’s side play Intercity, Eldense, Gimnastic, and Real Union before Christmas which should offer Torre the chance for some much-needed minutes.

There’s also a chance he could play for the first team before La Liga resumes at the end of December, as there are whispers Xavi’s side could play some friendlies next month.