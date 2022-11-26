WELCOME TO DAY 7 OF THE WORLD CUP!!! The first week of play in Qatar has been full of fascinating games and results, and this is really shaping up to be a fantastic group stage with more and more surprises to come. The second round of games continues today, with plenty of Barcelona talent in action and four big games across two groups.

We begin in Group D with Tunisia and Australia in Al Wakrah, and after quite a strong performance and a valuable point against Denmark in the opener the Tunisians will feel like they have a real chance to reach the knockout stages if they can beat an Australian side that looked pretty hopeless against France in their first match.

Up next it’s time for Robert Lewandowski and Poland to start the action in Group C with a crucial meeting against Saudi Arabia, who pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history by beating Argentina and all of a sudden feel like they can go on a dream run. They’ll qualify with a win in this one, but Lewandowski and the Poles badly need three points after a draw with Mexico in which the Barça striker missed a crucial penalty.

Game 3 of Day 7 is a big one between France and Denmark, with Barça players on both sides as Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembélé look to secure qualification with a win over Andreas Christensen and the Danes. Les Bleus looked amazing in their demolition of Australia, and will move on to the Round of 16 if they beat Denmark who will be desperate for a result to avoid a shocking early exit.

And then, the big one as Lionel Messi and Argentina try to recover from their shocking opening defeat in what is the biggest game of the tournament so far against Mexico. The Albiceleste will be eliminated with a loss regardless of what takes place in the Poland-Saudi Arabia clash, and even a point will mean huge trouble for Messi’s troops. Only a win matters, but Mexico have more than enough talent to shock the world and send the favorites home with a game to spare.

This could be one of the biggest, most consequential days in the entire World Cup, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

TUNISIA vs AUSTRALIA

LINEUPS

Tunisia XI: Dahmen; Bronn, Meriah, Talbi; Dräger, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Sliti, Jebali, Msakni (3-4-3)

Australia XI: Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Irvine, Mooy, McGree; Leckie, Duke, Goodwin (4-3-3)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group D, Matchday 2

Date/Time: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 1pm local time, 11am CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 10am GMT (UK), 5am ET, 2am PT (USA), 3.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP

How to watch on TV: FS1 (USA), TSN 1 (Canada), BBC One (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Gol Mundial (Spain), others

How to watch online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), BBC iPlayer (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!