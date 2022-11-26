10 years since 11 from La Masia appeared in the line-up - FC Barcelona

25 November 2012 was a very special day for FC Barcelona. That was the date when the late Tito Vilanova fielded a team of eleven players against Levante who were all graduates of La Masia.

Balde: 'Jordi Alba gives me advice' - FC Barcelona

Alejandro Balde made his Spanish debut against Costa Rica on Wednesday, an impressive 7-0 win for Luis Enrique and his team. He spoke to Mundo Deportivo afterwards, and here are the choicest quoites.

World Cup 2022: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador: Enner Valencia goal earns draw for South Americans - BBC Sport

Enner Valencia scored his third goal of the World Cup before being taken off on a stretcher as Ecuador drew with the Netherlands to leave Group A wide open. PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo had given the Netherlands the lead after just five minutes and four seconds - the quickest goal so far in Qatar - when he struck a shot beautifully into the top of the net.

MLS commissioner Don Garber: There has been an interest in Messi - SPORT

Lionel Messi's future remains unknown. The Argentina star postponed making a decision on where he will play next season until after the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Right now, he is only thinking about success with his national team, but there seem to be three options on the table: renew with Paris Saint-Germain, return to Barcelona or change scenery and sign for a Major League Soccer (MLS) team.

Xavi flies out to Qatar with Araujo meeting on Barça coach's agenda - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez travelled to Doha (Qatar) on Friday to spend five days there watching the World Cup in situ and attending to his agreements with those responsible for the World Cup as an ambassador of the tournament, according to an agreement signed when he was a player for Al Saad.

Pedri opens the door for Marco Asensio to join him at Barcelona - SPORT

Pedri is once again one of the sensations of the season. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he is one of the benchmarks not only of the Spanish team, but of the entire competition. At only 20 years old -- he celebrated his birthday on Friday -- he monopolises the spotlight and is the center of attention for the media.

Diego Alonso dismisses Barcelona criticism over Ronald Araujo injury - Football España

Uruguay head coach Diego Alonso has rejected rumours of a breakdown with Barcelona over Ronald Araujo’s injury recovery. Araujo was given the green light to join the Uruguay squad for the 2022 World Cup, despite not featuring for Barcelona since September, after suffering thigh problem on international duty.

Didier Deschamps hails Ousmane Dembele's maturity - Football España

France head coach Didier Deschamps has singled out Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele for praise ahead of their 2022 World Cup clash with Denmark. Les Bleus kicked off their World Cup defence in Qatar with an dominant 4-1 Group D win over Australia with Dembele playing a key role for the holders.

Pedri explains the difference between Xavi's Barcelona and Luis Enrique's Spain - Football España

Barcelona star Pedri has enjoyed a fantastic week on 2022 World Cup duty after celebrating his 20th birthday today. The midfield schemer made his World Cup debut in Spain’s dominant 7-0 Group E opening win over Costa Rica alongside clubmates Sergio Busquets and Gavi.