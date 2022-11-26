Xavi confirms Barcelona have been in transfer talks with Endrick

Barcelona coach Xavi has revealed the club have been talking to Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick about a future move and he’s hoping the teenager agrees to head to the Camp Nou.

Endrick is the latest sensation to emerge from Brazil and the rumor mill has already linked him clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, and Chelsea.

Xavi says Endrick is exactly the type of player that Barcelona need and he’s hoping he will decide to join the club.

“We have been speaking with his father and also directly with the player. I explained the project we have in Barcelona. We want talent and he is a talent, capable of making a difference,” he said. “He has the goal, he has the dribble, he has a brutal ability to make the difference.He is a player from the present, who is already playing in the Brazilian league, and also for the future. “He’s the type of player we need. He already knows the project we have at Barcelona and we are talking. “We hope he becomes our player. It depends on him. It always depends on the player. Usually, a player will end up playing where he wants to play. So it’s a very personal decision by Endrick.” Source | ESPN

Endrick will be able to sign a deal with a new club next year with a view to moving after he turns 18 in July 2024. It’s been reported he could cost anything up to around €60 million.