Luis Enrique talks Gavi and Ansu Fati ahead of Germany World Cup 2022 clash

Luis Enrique spoke about Barcelona duo Gavi and Ansu Fati ahead of Sunday’s World Cup clash with Germany.

Gavi stole the headlines last time out by becoming the Spain’s youngest ever goalscorer with his strike in the 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica.

Luis Enrique has already praised the teenager but was happy to talk about him once again.

“The most surprising thing for everyone is that someone who is 18 years and 100 days old has that kind of confidence,” he said. “We must also highlight his intelligence when it comes to positioning himself, his individual quality, his ambition, his physical ability.” “You have to go little by little, you don’t have to go crazy, but nobody doubts that he can be a player who will mark an era.”

The Spain boss also had an update on Ansu Fati who didn’t feature against Costa Rica.

“He’s doing very well, training with the rest of the group. The good thing about being in a good group dynamic is it helps everyone,” he said. “It’s difficult for a striker to play 90 minutes. His time will come and he’ll have to make the most of it.”

Luis Enrique also warned his team not to underestimate Germany and insisted “if anyone can turn it around, it’s them.”