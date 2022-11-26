 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Lewandowski scores first ever World Cup goal

The striker netted against Saudi Arabia

Poland v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Pawel Andrachiewicz/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored his first ever World Cup goal in a 2-0 win for Poland over Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Lewandowski, who missed a penalty last time out, struck on 82 minutes to seal victory for Poland and give his team a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

The Barcelona striker made the most of a poor touch by Abdulelah Al Malki to steal the ball and then place a composed finish past goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais.

You can see from his celebration just how much it meant to him.

The result means it’s wide open in Group C for a place in the knockout stages. Poland haven’t qualified for the last 16 since 1986 but have a chance now.

Lewandowski’s team go on to play Argentina in their final game and need just a point to qualify, while Saudi Arabia will take on Mexico. Argentina and Mexico face off later tonight.

