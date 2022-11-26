WATCH: Lewandowski scores first ever World Cup goal

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored his first ever World Cup goal in a 2-0 win for Poland over Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Lewandowski, who missed a penalty last time out, struck on 82 minutes to seal victory for Poland and give his team a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

The Barcelona striker made the most of a poor touch by Abdulelah Al Malki to steal the ball and then place a composed finish past goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais.

You can see from his celebration just how much it meant to him.

Look what it means



Robert Lewandowski's wait for a World Cup goal is FINALLY over! #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/0ZDczA2cMg — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 26, 2022

Robert Lewandowski scores his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal as Poland secures three points against Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium



Recap all the action in our 90' in 90" highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r6DUfu47QB — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

The result means it’s wide open in Group C for a place in the knockout stages. Poland haven’t qualified for the last 16 since 1986 but have a chance now.

Lewandowski’s team go on to play Argentina in their final game and need just a point to qualify, while Saudi Arabia will take on Mexico. Argentina and Mexico face off later tonight.