Xavi gives his verdict on World Cup 2022 so far

Barcelona coach Xavi has offered his verdict on World Cup 2022 so far and admits he’s been impressed by Spain.

La Roja opened up their campaign in Qatar by hammering Costa Rica 7-0 which Xavi thinks was the best performance of the tournament so far.

“Spain is the team that has played the best, perhaps along with England in the first game, although England then only managed a draw against the United States,” he said. “Spain are at the highest level right now. I also liked Brazil and France, but Spain showed a superiority that has not yet been seen in any other team,” added the Barça coach in Doha.

Luis Enrique’s side now face a tough test against Germany. Hansi Flick’s side lost their opening game against Japan and Xavi says they’ll be under pressure to get a result.

“Spain have to show the personality they had on the first day,” he said. “It will be an even game, both will want the ball. It will be an important battle, but Germany start with much more pressure than Spain.”

Germany don’t have the best record against Spain. Die Mannschaft have won only one of their last seven against La Roja and were thrashed 6-0 when the teams last met in 2020.