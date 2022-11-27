 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Germany boss Hansi Flick praises Barcelona trio ahead of crunch Spain clash

The midfielders have impressed the coach

By Gill Clark
Spain v Costa Rica: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Germany boss Hansi Flick has been full of praise for Barcelona midfielders Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Gavi ahead of Sunday’s World Cup showdown with Spain.

Die Mannschaft head into the match after a shock defeat to Japan, while Spain ran riot against Costa Rica in their opener.

Flick says he’s a big fan of Luis Enrique and knows his team face quality opposition on Sunday.

“I appreciate Luis Enrique very much. He has formed a young team with incredible quality. Unfortunately, my favorite player Thiago is not there, so you can tell how much quality they have. Busquets is the heart of the team. We’re really looking forward to the game,” he said.

“The quality that Gavi and Pedri have at this young age is fantastic. They have developed very well in Barcelona in the last two years. And now they have found their regular spot in the national team. They have Busquets behind them as protection. That works well.”

Germany could end up being knocked out on Sunday if results go against Flick’s men. If Spain win and Japan avoid defeat against Costa Rica then Germany will be heading home early for the second World Cup in a row.

