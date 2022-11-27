WELCOME TO DAY 8 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP!!! The first week of matches is behind us and we have enjoyed a magnificent group stage so far, with favorites doing their job, others making their lives very difficult and some great goals and games all over Qatar.

And the second Sunday of World Cup action brings the second round of matches in two more groups, and we could see one of the main contenders sent home early plus a lot of Barcelona talent on display.

We begin in Al Rayyan with one of the biggest surprise teams of the tournament as Japan take on Costa Rica in Group E. The Samurai Blue pulled off a brilliant comeback win over Germany in their opening game and can clinch a place in the Round of 16 against a Costa Rica side that were demolished by Spain on Matchday 1 and are very likely to be eliminated with a game to spare.

We go to Doha next for a fascinating matchup between Belgium and Morocco in Group F. The Red Devils didn’t look like a contender when they were outplayed by Canada in the group opener, but the Belgians found a way to win and could qualify for the Round of 16 if they beat Morocco, but the Africans held Croatia to a goalless draw and have a lot of quality up front to cause an upset against Kevin De Bruyne and Co.

The third game of the day is in the same group as Croatia take on Canada in Al Rayyan, and the defending champions will look to improve on a poor performance in the opener and pick up three points to get closer to qualification. But it won’t be easy against a Canadian side that deserved a lot more from their match against Belgium and will be confident in their ability of getting something from this one to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

And then, the marquee matchup of the group stage as Spain take on Germany in the final match of Day 8. La Roja made the most impressive debut of the tournament with a sensational 7-0 win over Costa Rica, thanks in large part to the five Barça players who started and all played very well. Luis Enrique’s men will not only qualify for the Round of 16 with a win but could send the Mannschaft home: Germany can be knocked out with a loss if Japan pick up at least a point in the other game, so expect a very tense 90 minutes in Al Khor with the Germans trying to avoid historic embarrassment.

This promises to be a great day of World Cup football, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

JAPAN vs COSTA RICA

LINEUPS

Japan XI: Gonda; Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Endo, Morita; Doan, Kamada, Soma; Ueda (4-2-3-1)

Costa Rica XI: Navas; Waston, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo; Fuller, Borges, Tejeda, Torres; Campbell, Contreras (4-4-2)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group E, Matchday 2

Date/Time: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 1pm local time, 11am CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 10am GMT (UK), 5am ET, 2am PT (USA), 3.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

