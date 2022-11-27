 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lewandowski opens up on how much first World Cup goal means to him

The attacker was on target on Saturday

By Gill Clark
Poland v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski scored his first World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia and has spoken about how much the goal means to him.

The Barcelona striker struck in a 2-0 win that keeps Poland’s hopes of qualification to the knockout stages alive.

Here’s what he made ot if all:

“I think the older I get the more emotional I get, and I’m aware when it comes to World Cups it might be my last one actually,” the 34-year-old said.

“After I scored, everything that I had inside – the dreams and also the importance of the goal, and how I scored – all those dreams from childhood were fulfilled and came true.”

Lewandowski and Poland finish off their group campaign against Lionel Messi’s Argentina side who beat Mexico on Saturday.

Poland just need a point to make it throught to the last 16, while La Albiceleste will qualify if they take all three points.

