Barça Atlètic 0–2 CD Numancia: Winning spell interrupted - FC Barcelona

The reserves have lost at home for the second time this season, this time against Numància (1-2) with two goals in the first ten minutes giving the blaugrana youngsters a mountain to climb. And despite a noble attempt to do so, the efforts were ultimately in vain.

Matthäus: Barça is the only club that can sign players without having a single euro - SPORT

Lothar Matthäus, Bayern Munich and Germany legend, has offered his views on FC Barcelona's financial situation in an interview with Marca from Doha.

The Ferran Torres show against Germany at La Cartuja in 2020 - SPORT

The Ferran Torres stats with the Spanish national team have been exceptional. The striker from Foios has scored 15 goals and provided two assists in 32 senior internationals with La Roja.

Manchester United want January deal for Memphis Depay - Football España

Barcelona star Memphis Depay could make a sensational return to Manchester United in 2023. The Dutch international was linked with a potential move away from the Camp Nou prior to the 2022/23 campaign as the club pushed to remove high earning players from their wage bill.

Xavi Hernandez picks out best team at World Cup so far after landing in Qatar - Football España

With Barcelona’s squad off duty until the fifth of December, manager Xavi Hernandez has taken advantage of that break to head out to his former home Qatar and take in some of the World Cup.

Xavi Hernandez confirms he is in talks with Palmeiras starlet Endrick Felipe - Football España

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was crucial in convincing Robert Lewandowski to join the club this summer and it appears he is once again acting salesman to convince another attacking talent.

Barcelona set for showdown talks with Jordi Alba in January - Football España

The 33-year-old has a deal until 2024 and as the club looks to reduce its wage bill, Alba has come into focus over recent months. While Alba has been criticised for several years, he has been a guaranteed starter until this season and the explosion of Alejandro Balde.

Xavi Hernandez urges Barcelona to renew Sergio Busquets deal - Football España

Sergio Busquets is out of contract next summer and with some shaky performances this season, many expect him to move on. Busquets will turn 35 next summer and is open to leaving the club for a new life in Major League Soccer and the USA.