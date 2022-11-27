The marquee matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage is here: this Sunday night at the Al Bay Stadium in Al Khor, Spain and Germany face off in the second round of matches in Group E. And if this was already a big deal before the tournament started, things have gotten even bigger now.

It all started on Wednesday afternoon in Qatar when Germany surrendered a one-goal lead and lost in shocking fashion to Japan, and just three hours later Spain were putting the finishing touches on a masterful 7-0 win over Costa Rica in their opening match.

Germany’s awful loss combined with La Roja’s sensational victory have made this scenario a reality: if Spain win on Sunday night and Japan pick up at least a point in the early kickoff against Costa Rica, the almighty Germans will be knocked out of the World Cup with one group stage game to spare, a truly remarkable embarrassment for one of the biggest favorites coming into this tournament.

And for head coach Luis Enrique and his Barcelona-led troops of ultra-talented footballers, a place in the Round of 16 is at stake along with the chance of sending the Germans home. Spain are the obvious favorites given their incredible showing four days ago, but the Mannschaft will be desperate for a result and this promises to be a tense and intense affair.

At least five Barça players are expected to headline the Spain lineup again, with the midfield trio of Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Pedri always crucial to the team’s success. This promises to be an amazing 90-minute battle with everything on the line, and we could be in for a strong Game of the Tournament contender.

Let’s dance.

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group E, Matchday 2

Date/Time: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 10pm local time, 8pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 7pm GMT (UK), 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP

How to watch on TV: FS1 (USA), TSN 1 (Canada), BBC One (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), TVE La 1, Gol Mundial (Spain), others

How to watch online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), BBC iPlayer (UK), others