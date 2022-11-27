Barcelona think it will be ‘very difficult’ to land Endrick - report

The race for Brazilian sensation Endrick is hotting up, with Barcelona coach Xavi admitting over the weekend that the Catalans have been in talks with the teenager about a future move.

Real Madrid and PSG have also been linked with the attacker and Palmeiras are said to be rubbing their hands together with glee as the list of admirers gets longer, according to Relevo.

Endrick is contracted to the club until 2025 which means the Brazilian side are in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a hefty transfer fee.

All of which is bad news for Barcelona. Palmeiras are said to want €70-80m in cash for Endrick, and Barca can’t afford to spend that sort of money now and hope the teenager fulfils his promise.

Barcelona also need to sign a replacement for Sergio Busquets and as such the club are said to have “little hope” that Endrick will end up moving to the Camp Nou, despite Xavi’s recent comments and claim that’s he’s a player the club needs.

PSG are said to be leading the race to sign Endrick at the moment and are thought to be already negotiating with Palmeiras. Chelsea and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the teenager but haven’t made moves yet.