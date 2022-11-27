Dembele says Denmark win was his best game for France

Ousmane Dembele feels he put in his best performance for France during Saturday’s win over Denmark at World Cup 2022.

The Barcelona forward impressed in the victory that has sent Les Blues into the knockout stages of the tournament.

Dembele spoke after the game about the match and how he’s feeling about life with the defending world champions.

“This game against Denmark is perhaps my best game in Blue. The coach asks me to sow danger, chaos in defense. And I try to play this role,” he said. “The coach always tells me to make defensive efforts. It’s important to do so, especially in this competition. “Over the years things are going much better for me in the national team, on and off the field. I feel very good, and I always try to have fun.”

Kylian Mbappe sealed the win for France with two goals and Dembele is enjoying playing with the PSG superstar.

“With Kylian, we feel good. Afterwards, it’s easy to find him, he moves so well. We know everything he can bring us,” he added. “Pavard and Koundé are very good full-backs, they understand the defensive or attacking game very well, to free up space for me. We talk to each other a lot on and off the pitch.”

France play their final group game on Wednesday against Tunisia.