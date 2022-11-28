WELCOME TO DAY 9 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP!!! We are into the second week of group stage action in Qatar, and things are really starting to take shape as we get closer and closer to the knockout stages.

The ninth day of games brings us a few of the favorites looking to book an early spot in the Round of 16, and a couple of crucial matches that could change everything ahead of the final round.

World Cup Rooting Guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you should be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used

We begin in Al Wakrah with a decisive encounter between Cameroon and Serbia, the two losers of the opening round of games in Group G. Both teams looked solid despite the defeats and have plenty of talent, and the winner will be right back in the fight for a place in the knockouts with three points in this one.

Up next is the metting between South Korea and Ghana in Doha, and after picking up a valuable point against Uruguay in the opening match the Koreans could take a massive step towards a spot in the Round of 16 if they can find a way to beat Ghana, who gave Portugal all they could handle despite the loss in the opener and will remain confident in their chances to get a result in this one and stay alive in the group.

Game 3 of Day 9 brings us Brazil against Switzerland as the two winners from the opening games in Group G face off in Doha in a crucial game. Both teams looked strong in their debut wins and Brazil will likely be without the injured Neymar, so this promises to be a tight, intense contest and the Swiss are more than capable of pulling off the upset.

The last game is a big one between Portugal and Uruguay in Al Daayen, and the Celeste badly need a result in this one to avoid what would be a shocking group stage exit for one of the most talented squads in the tournament. Barça legend Luis Suárez is Uruguay’s big hope for the upset, and Portugal showed against Ghana that they are vulnerable and could easily find themselves on the wrong side in this one.

This should be another very fun day in the World Cup, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

CAMEROON vs SERBIA

LINEUPS

Cameroon XI: Epassy; Fai, Castelleto, N'Koulou, Tolo; Anguissa, Kunde, Hongla; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Ekambi (4-3-3)

Serbia XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Maksimovic, Lukic, Kostic; Tadic, Mitrovic, Milinkovic-Savic (3-4-3)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group G, Matchday 2

Date/Time: Monday, November 28, 2022, 1pm local time, 11am CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 10am GMT (UK), 5am ET, 2am PT (USA), 3.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Referee: Mohammed Abdulla (UAE)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP

How to watch on TV: FS1 (USA), TSN 1 (Canada), ITV 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Gol Mundial (Spain), others

How to watch online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), ITV Hub (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!