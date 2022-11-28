Atlético Madrid 1–6 Barça Women: Capital victory - FC Barcelona

Barça continued their unbeaten run in with a comprehensive 6-1 win away from home at Atlético Madrid thanks to goals from Crnogorčević, Mapi León, Lucy Bronze, Paralluelo (2) and Engen. The blaugranes' ended the home side's run of six games without defeat and at the same time extended their lead at the top of the table.

World Cup 2022: Spain 1-1 Germany: Niclas Fullkrug equaliser after Alvaro Morata opener - BBC Sport

Niclas Fullkrug gave Germany a precious point against Spain as they fight for World Cup survival. Germany's hopes of reaching the knockout phase had been given an unlikely lifeline earlier on Sunday when Costa Rica beat Japan when any other result would have meant defeat by Spain would send them out.

Xavi Hernandez: Gavi and Pedri have everything to mark an era - SPORT

"I follow the national team, like most, very closely. They have played the best game of the World Cup so far, a spectacular performance in every way. All across the pitch. I'm very optimistic. We have to be cautious, but I have the feeling that we can do great things," he said regarding the Spanish national team.

Barcelona prepared for Sergio Busquets MLS exit in 2023 - Football España

Barcelona are prepared to let captain Sergio Busquets leave the club in 2023. The veteran Spanish international is out of contract at the Camp Nou at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with talks stalled over his extension.

Lionel Messi linked with incredible Inter Miami move in 2023 - Football España

Lionel Messi is being targeted by MLS giants Inter Miami as part of a sensational 2023 transfer. Messi’s current deal at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with the French giants retaining an option to extend that by 12 months.

Fabrizio Romano explains Xavi Hernandez position on Sergio Busquets - Football España

It is no secret that Barcelona have been on the hunt for a pivote to replace Sergio Busquets in the coming years. However Xavi Hernandez may well try to mend and make do in his midfield for next season at least.