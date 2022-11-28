Jordi Alba says Spain did a ‘good job’ against Germany at World Cup 2022

Jordi Alba felt Spain did a good job against Germany despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Hansi Flick’s side on Sunday.

Spain took the lead through Alvaro Morata but were denied victory when Niclas Fullkrug struck to earn Germany their first point.

Alba shared his thoughts after the game and is already looking forward to taking on Japan.

“It was a balanced game, as both teams dominated. In the first half we had good chances to score and in the end the goal came when I put a ball in for Morata,” he said. “The equalizer came from an unfortunate play. Now to continue and think about winning against Japan. Confidence is intact. A good job has been done and this is the line to follow. Now to play the third game and win it to go through as group winners.”

Spain only need a point to progress but we should be set for an exciting finish to the group after Costa Rica shocked Japan earlier in the day.