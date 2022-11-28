Messi’s camp respond to Inter Miami transfer talk

Lionel Messi’s future continues to be in the headlines with a report over the weekend claiming the GOAT was close to agreeing a move to Inter Miami at the end of the season when he’s a free agent.

However, those rumors have been quickly quashed by Messi’s ‘representative’ Marcelo Mendez. He has told CNN that actually there are no talks with the MLS side right now.

“It’s false, it’s fake news. There is no negotiation for Lionel to join Inter Miami next season,” said Mendez.

Yet Mendez’s comments are unlikely to stop rumors about Messi’s future with several clubs hoping he’ll play for them next season. Inter Miami keep on being mentioned, Barca are thought to want Messi back and PSG are hoping he’ll stay for a bit longer.

It’s been previously reported that Messi won’t make a decision until after the World Cup where he’s currently featuring for Argentina. La Albiceleste aren’t yet through to the knockout stages but can book their place in the last 16 on Wednesday when they face Poland.