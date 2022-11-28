Germany players ask Spain for a favor after World Cup draw

Germany players are reportedly hoping Spain will do them a favor in the final round of fixtures in Group E at the World Cup.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday which leaves Luis Enrique’s needing just a point to qualify from their final game against Japan.

However, Germany have told Spain players to go and beat the Samurai Blue which will, of course, help Die Mannschaft’s chances of progressing to the last 16.

Diario Sport reckon that after Sunday’s draw Antonio Rudiger went looking for Real Madrid team-mate Dani Carvajal and told him: “Now go and beat Japan.”

Spain’s Dani Olmo also admitted he’d received the same message from Germany players. “We will do it because we always go out with this idea,” he added.

Germany are bottom of the group with one point and need to beat Costa Rica and hope Spain see off Japan in order to guarantee second place.

If Spain draw with Japan then Germany can still go through but need to beat Costa Rica by at least two goals. A one-goal margin may also be enough providing Germany score more than Japan do against Spain.

And don’t forget that Costa Rica aren’t out of it either. A shock victory over Japan has given the team hope of progressing despite being hammered by Spain in their opener.