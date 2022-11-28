 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Laporta credits Barcelona’s role in Spain’s impressive start to World Cup

Luis Enrique’s side are top of the Group of Death

By Josh Suttr
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pedri Signs With FC Barcelona Photo by Gerard Franco/DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There’s no question one of the most impressive teams at the World Cup so far has been Spain. After a 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica and a 1-1 draw with Germany, the Spaniards appear keen to give anyone a run for their money.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes that much of that success is obviously the Barca contingent of the team. He was also quick to give Luis Enrique credit for his managing job.

“I think it’s fantastic. It gives pride for Barcelona to see how the national team is playing and how our players are doing,” he said.

“[Spain head coach] Luis Enrique has been able to take on all the pressure, which is a way to relieve all the pressure on the players. He has been very brave betting on very young players who are falling in love with the world and it just so happens that most are from Barca.

“The good role of Luis Enrique’s national team is also thanks to the good work that Xavi is doing in Barcelona, where there are the most players. For me, Spain, along with Brazil and France, are the big favourites of the tournament.”

Laporta | Source

Laporta’s gotta keep that Enrique relationship solid, you never know what business the two might need to conduct in the future.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes