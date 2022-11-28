Barcelona chose Ferran Torres over Dani Olmo - report

One of the more interesting large money transfers for Barcelona in the last year was the move for Ferran Torres. The €55m transfer for the Spaniard was controversial at the time and is still one that remains questionable.

In an interview this week, football rumor whisperer Fabrizio Romano revealed that Barca were interested in Dani Olmo around the same timeframe but opted for Torres instead.

“Strongest interest was from Barcelona one year ago, in 2021; but then they invested €55m on Ferran Torres so nothing happened. I think he could be great for Premier League too; but there’s nothing imminent or close as of today.” Romano | Source

Torres and Olmo are two of the consistent attacking choices for Luis Enrique at the World Cup so far, they’ll need to be in top form for Spain to have a shot at glory.