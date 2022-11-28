Frenkie de Jong responds to questions about a move to Manchester United

Frenkie de Jong has chosen not to address transfer rumors during the FIFA World Cup, as he made clear when asked to comment on a supposed transfer to Manchester Uinted.

The FC Barcelona midfielder, at the FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands, was the subject of intense speculation over a transfer to the Premier League last summer.

It was widely reported that Barcelona and United had come to terms in regards to a transfer fee for the Dutchman, but personal terms were never agreed between the player and the Manchester side.

At the heart of the issue was a contract dispute between Barcelona and De Jong, with the Catalans arguing unsuccessfully for him to lower his salary.

De Jong was clear when asked how close he was to joining United: “I am at a World Cup tournament. I am not going to talk about club football.”

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are taking extra care with another Barcelona player - Memphis Depay.

Manager Louis van Gaal has said that they are not taking any chances with his hamstring injury. To this point, Memphis has been a substitute in the Netherlands first two games, a win over Senegal and a draw with Ecuador.

“To become world champion, we need him. We are doing everything we can to bring him to the next competitions in the best possible way. Now it’s the group stage, then it’s really about the real thing. Memphis also has to deliver,” the coach said.