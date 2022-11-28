World Cup Matchday 7-9 Review: Brazil stagnant, Spain and Germany butt heads, and Portugal survive

Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, we have another World Cup matchday review. This time around we’re recapping some of the matches from the weekend and today. Including Brazil’s match with Switzerland, Spain and Germany’s 1-1 draw, and Portugal’s clash with Uruguay.

I also look forward to tomorrow where the United States face a win-or-go-home match against Iran. As well as a fantastic Ecuador versus Senegal matchup.

You can check out the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.