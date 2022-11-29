 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lionel Messi to stay in Europe ‘at least until 2024’ - report

The rumors keep on coming

By Gill Clark
/ new
Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Lionel Messi is being tipped to stay in European football “at least until 2024” following speculation about a potential move to Inter Miami.

The Sunday Times reported that Messi was close to agreeing a deal with the MLS side, but his representative has since come out and described the rumor as “fake news.”

The latest update on Messi comes from Sky Sports who reckon the GOAT “is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024” despite interest from Inter Miami.

Messi’s first option is apparently staying at PSG past the end of the season when his current contract expires at the Parc des Princes.

The report states Messi “believes he still has more years left in him at the top European level, having settled and impressed further in his second season at PSG.”

A possible return to Barcelona is also mentioned but it’s not clear yet if the Catalans have the finances or indeed whether Messi wants to return for a second stint.

Moving to MLS does appear to be on Messi’s agenda but such a transfer is said to be unlikely to happen until “2024 or even 2025.”

