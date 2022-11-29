Joan Laporta: Xavi part of Spain’s success

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta has lauded Xavi, who currently coaches the Catalans, as one of the architects of the Spanish national team’s success so far in the FIFA World Cup.

While Spain have yet to book their ticket into the knockout rounds, their demolishing of Costa Rica by a score of 7-0 and a high level draw against Germany that ended 1-1 have been quite a solid start for la roja.

“A lot of credit for this team could be attributed to Xavi because he is making them play in Barça’s first team. It is a consequence of his great work,” Laporta said.

Luis Enrique, who once managed Barcelona, is now Spain’s coach, and he has relied on many Barcelona players. Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, and Ferran Torres all start for Spain. In addition, Alejandro Balde, Ansu Fati, and Eric García are in the squad.

Laporta has said that the World Cup has been “looking fantastic” so far, with many Barcelona players involved and doing the business for their countries.

“FC Barcelona is proud to see how our players and the Spanish team are playing, how Luis Enrique is making them play, how Luis Enrique is handling it by taking all the pressure himself. It is a way of relieving the pressure on the players, who are very young. He has been very brave,” he said.

The president also highlighted the “players with great talent who are making the world fall in love.

“And it just so happens that most of them are from Barça. Seeing these players, the talent they have, and how they play as a team, is really a source of pride.”