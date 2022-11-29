Kounde happy playing right-back for France at World Cup 2022

Jules Kounde says he’s happy playing at right-back for France at the World Cup after taking over from Benjamin Pavard for Les Bleus.

The Barcelona defender has previously made it clear he prefers to play in the heart of the defense but says he’s happy to play on the right and is enjoying the competition with Pavard.

“It’s an absolutely healthy competition,” he said. “We of course to talk sometimes. We are each trying to bring our best for the team when we play and then it’s the coach who makes the decisions. “I’ve always tried to do my best on the right, I never go there reluctantly, I’m improving, especially in attack, but I’m not reticent. On the left would be a whole other position, we’ll see what the coach decides. If I’m to play on the left then I’ll do my best. “Playing with Ousmane helps me. We played a few matches together on the right flank. Defensively he was very impressive during the last match. I’m very happy to have his defensive support.”

France are already through to the last 16 after starting off with wins over Australia and Denmark. Les Bleus conclude their group campaign against Tunisia on Wednesday.