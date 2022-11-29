Guardiola: If I thought I was essential, I’d come back to Barcelona

Pep Guardiola has been talking about the possibility of a return to Barcelona and says he would be happy to come back if needed.

The Man City coach, who recently put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at the Etihad, says he is not needed at the Camp Nou right now.

“If I thought I was essential, I would return, but that’s not the case,” he said. “If one day we have to meet again, we will meet again naturally and without forcing it.”

Guardiola has previously ruled out the possibility of managing Barcelona again and is now set to stay with the Premier League club until 2025.

Meanwhile, Xavi has guided Barcelona to the top of the league table in Spain in his first full season in charge of the Catalan giants.

The club legend will also be hoping to pick up some silverware in 2022-23, particularly after seeing his side make an early exit from the Champions League.