WELCOME TO DAY 10 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP! The group stage is fast approaching its end after a week and a half of brilliant action in Qatar, and today we’ll begin learning which 16 teams will face each other in the knockout stages.

Two groups will be decided on Day 10, and we no longer have the marathon of four matches in a row that we’ve been enjoying over the last week. Instead, games will be simultaneous as all four teams in a group play at the exact same time to decide their fate on Matchday 3.

We begin with the conclusion of Group A as Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay look to ensure the Netherlands advance to the Round of 16 against hosts Qatar, who are already eliminated but will try to give the home crowd a reason to be happy in what has been a pretty depressing group stage performance from them. The Dutch will qualify with a draw, but their position will be determined by the result of the other game.

And that other game is between Ecuador and Senegal who have fought to give themselves a chance ahead of the group finale, and the math is pretty simple: the winner is through, and Ecuador can also qualify with a draw. There is an unlikely scenario in which both qualify with a draw if Qatar beat the Dutch by three or more goals, but the only realistic option for Senegal is to win.

The later kickoffs will decide the fate of Group B, where everything is truly up for grabs. All four nations are still alive, and based on how the first two rounds of matches went it is hard to know which two sides are going through. The favorites are England, who need only a point against Wales to advance, but both teams can somehow qualify if Wales win and the other game ends in a draw.

It all comes down to the USA against Iran, with the winner going through regardless of what happens in the England-Wales clash. The United States fought hard to pick up two points and give themselves a real chance, and Iran’s shocking win over Wales has them in second place before kickoff. It’s truly impossible to predict how Group B will finish, and the two games promise to be real nail-biters.

This should be an amazing tenth day of World Cup action, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all of it. Vamos!

NETHERLANDS vs QATAR

LINEUPS

Netherlands XI: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Aké; Dumfires, De Roon, De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Memphis (3-4-1-2)

Qatar XI: Barsham; Miguel, Khoukhi, Fadlalla; Mohammad, Haidos, Madibo, Hatem, Elamin; Ali, Afif (3-5-2)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group A, Matchday 3

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Referee: Bakary Gassama (GAM)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports 18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

ECUADOR vs SENEGAL

LINEUPS

Ecuador XI: Galíndez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo; Plata, Estrada, Valencia (4-3-3)

Senegal XI: Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Jakobs, Diallo; Ciss, G. Gueye, P. Gueye; Ndiaye, Dia, Sarr (4-3-3)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group A, Matchday 3

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FS1 (USA, SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports 18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

