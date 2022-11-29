What do FC Barcelona's World Cup players need to do to get out of the group? - FC Barcelona

With just one game remaining in the group stages of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, we are now ever close to finding out which countries and which Barça players may make it to the last 16 of the tournament and the knockout stages.

Xavi's World Cup picks so far: Richarlison, Konate & Musiala - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has taken advantage of the break for the World Cup in Qatar to travel back to the country where he finished his career as a footballer and began his journey on the bench.

Masip: Laporta never ever considered selling Barça midfielder De Jong - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong was one of the big names of the past transfer window, at least in terms of Barcelona. The Dutch midfielder had several proposals to move clubs. Manchester United were the team most interested in obtaining his services, but he did not want to give up on his dream of succeeding at Camp Nou.

Suarez and Fabregas could accompany Messi in Major League Soccer - SPORT

Leo Messi's future remains a major talking point. According to information published in 'The Times', the Argentine has already decided to swap Paris Saint-Germain for MLS. However, as SPORT has learned, people close to the former Barcelona man deny any agreement or negotiation with Inter Miami.

Laporta: We are very concerned Uruguay could force Araujo return - SPORT

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke to the media at the first edition of the Fundació de Enric Masip charity tournament at the Sant Cugat Golf Club. Laporta has reviewed the current situation at the club at a time when most of the players are participating in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Laporta: If Barça have to sign, it would be better to do so in January - SPORT

FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, spoke to the media at the first edition of the Fundació de Enric Masip charity tournament at the Sant Cugat Golf Club. He spoke about the continued spending limits applied by LaLiga and the January transfer window.

Barcelona working on Alejandro Balde contract extension - Football España

Barcelona are working on another contract extension with talks ongoing with Alejandro Balde. Balde has emerged as a first team star since the start of the 2022/23 season after being drafted into the senior squad permanently by Xavi. The 19-year-old has emerged as a long term replacement for Jordi Alba at left back with the club confident of retaining him in future.

Sergio Busquets to be rested for Japan World Cup clash - Football España

Spain boss Luis Enrique will rest captain Sergio Busquets for their 2022 World Cup clash with Japan. La Roja face Japan in their final group match on December 1, in Al Rayyan, and they need a positive result at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Barcelona opted for Ferran Torres in January over Spain teammate - Fabrizio Romano - Football España

While perhaps Spain’s best-performing player over their first two matches, Jordi Alba, is currently in the process of being edged towards the exit door, it has been revealed that one of their other high-performing players was a target for Barcelona last year.

Pep Guardiola keeps the door open to Barcelona return: "If I think it's necessary" - Barca Universal

Since his departure in 2012, Barcelona fans have been dreaming about Pep Guardiola’s return. The Catalans have continued to win trophies, including a treble under Luis Enrique, but noone quite dominated football like Pep. Unfortunately, the Spanish manager has recently agreed to extend his contract with Manchester City, tying him down until 2025. The legendary coach has, however, kept the doors opened to a possible return to Barcelona.