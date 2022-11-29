Barcelona feel Uruguay contributed to Araujo’s injury - report

Barcelona have made it clear they are not too happy with Uruguay and their treatment of Ronald Araujo, who is still on his way back from an injury picked up on international duty in September.

Araujo was originally ruled out for three months but is already back in training in Qatar. Barca have given him permission to head to the tournament but Joan Laporta has said the Catalans are worried.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that one particular reason why Barca are so concerned is because the club believe Uruguay contributed to Araujo’s initial injury which occurred in a game against Iran.

The report states Barca have discovered Araujo did a double session the day before the match. Undertaking such a heavy workload so close to a match is described as “unthinkable” as Barca prefer players to take it relatively easy in the build-up to a game.

Ever since then Barca have been a little uncomfortable with Uruguay’s training methods and feel that Araujo is being rushed back and could therefore suffer a relapse.

Barca are therefore likely to be pretty happy to see Uruguay at the bottom of Group H at World Cup 2022 with just a point ahead of the final round of fixtures. Diego Alonso’s side must now take three points off Ghana and hope South Korea don’t beat Portugal to progress.