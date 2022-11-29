Inter Milan keen on move for Barcelona’s Franck Kessie - report

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in a potential move for Barcelona’s Franck Kessie. The report comes out of Italy via Calciomercato and details how Inter are keen to strengthen, despite being in a precarious financial situation themselves.

Kessie has yet to create a consistent playing spot for himself in his short time at the club thus far. The move for Kessie seemed a good one at the time, but he hasn’t been more than a rotational player at best. He seems convinced he can create a spot for himself in the coming months, so a move away isn’t really on his mind yet.

Inter have been interested in him for a while. Before his move to Milan from Atalanta, he was a target of theirs, the pieces just never aligned. They’ll be eagerly waiting for him this summer if he doesn’t manage to create his spot at the Camp Nou.