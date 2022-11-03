Christensen expected to be passed fit by Barcelona to face Almeria

Andreas Christensen is expected to be passed fit by Barcelona in time for Saturday’s La Liga clash with Almeria.

The Denmark international has been out for over a month with an ankle injury but trained with the first team on Wednesday and is close to a comeback.

Christensen’s return will boost Xavi’s options and should please the Barca boss who wasn’t happy with his team’s defending against Viktoria Plzen.

Christensen working on his return pic.twitter.com/y3Ch9evpfP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 2, 2022

Xavi used Gerard Pique and Marcos Alonso in central defense with Hector Bellerin and Jordi Alba as the two full-backs but saw his team give up a wealth of chances.

The manager will surely make changes to his backline for Saturday’s match, with Alejandro Balde almost certain to come back into the starting XI.

Xavi will also be hoping Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde can shrug off knocks picked up last weekend, while Christensen looks like he will also be in contention.