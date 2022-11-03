Recovery session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper - FC Barcelona

On Wednesday the blaugranes carried out a recovery session following the win against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League. The afternoon session took place at the Ciutat Esportiva and saw Andreas Christensen join his team mates for part of the workout.

Kessie with hamstring injury in his left thigh - FC Barcelona

Tests carried out on Wednesday concluded that first team player Frank Kessie has a biceps femoris muscle strain in his left thigh. He is not available for selection and his recovery will determine his return.

Marcos Alonso and Pablo Torre score first goals for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Marcos Alonso and Pablo Torre both scored their first ever goals for FC Barcelona in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Viktoria. The former opened the scoring in the Czech Republic and the latter got the fourth and final goal of the night, making them the 12th and 13th different players to score for the team this season.

Barcelona players have team-building dinner ahead of World Cup - SPORT

With Xavi leading the way, the squad had dinner at a nice restaurant on Wednesday night, the same one where Barcelona celebrated titles under Pep Guardiola.

Mikel Arteta: Barca are on a very good path - SPORT

Barcelona know that Xavi Hernandez is the coach they want to take charge of this reconstruction process, and the board aren’t thinking about sacking him. They have bet on him for the years to come, and he’s just got the club’s best start to a league season in the last five years. They are paying attention, however, to what’s going on elsewhere in the world of football.

Barça have begun negotiations with Chelsea midfielder Jorginho - SPORT

Barça are interested in signing Blues player Jorginho, whose contract runs out at the end of the season. After Azpilicueta (who did not sign), Christensen and Marcos Alonso, Barça are once again targeting the London club for a player who is out of contract.

Barça will have to fight Milan for Jorginho! - SPORT

FC Barcelona and AC Milan are currently the two clubs best positioned to sign Jorginho, the 30-year-old Chelsea midfielder whose contract ends on 30th June and is expected to leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent.

The Ansu Fati fitness dilemma - SPORT

The last time Ansu Fati played an entire match was on 6 September 2020. Two years and almost a month later, the academy player returned to play 90 minutes.

Marc Casadó: When I was a kid I used to look up to Xavi; now I look up to Busquets, a brilliant player - SPORT

Rookie Marc Casadó said he was "happy" to play his first official match for FC Barcelona, who beat Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday in the sixth and final match of the Champions League 2022-23 group stage.

Iñaki Peña on Barça debut: I felt happiness and joy - SPORT

Iñaki Peña was one of the debutants in the victory against Viktoria Plzen [2-4]. He expressed "happiness and joy for having made it this far". And he dedicated his debut "to my family and my partner".