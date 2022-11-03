Messi returning to Barcelona would be good for everyone, says Javier Tebas

Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona is something most Barca fans have been dreaming of since the moment he left. Apparently, La Liga president Javier Tebas has also been dreaming of his return too.

“I think that Messi is not only missed in La Liga, but he is also missed in football, because the French league is what it is, right?” he said.

“And that’s that. I think that regardless of being at PSG, he is followed much less than when he was at Barcelona. Let’s hope he has a great World Cup, because there we will all be able to see him again.

“Hopefully he will come back. Above all, it would also be good for him to return to Spanish football, especially to the team that was the side that saw him grow. I think it was a mistake even for him, in my opinion, to break that marriage, it was a very beneficial long-term alliance for Messi and for Barca itself.”

