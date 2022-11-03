Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football, confirms date of Barcelona farewell

The President is hanging it up.

Barcelona legend Gerard Piqué announced on Thursday via social media that he has decided to retire from football at the age of 35, and that he will play his final match for the club at Camp Nou in the La Liga clash against Almería this Saturday.

This is the video Piqué shared on his social channels:

Culers, us he de dir una cosa. pic.twitter.com/k3V919pm1T — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) November 3, 2022

Culers, it’s Gerard. The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven’t said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about me. Like many of you, I’ve always been a Barça fan. I was born into a football loving family of Barça fans. From a very young age I didn’t want to become a football player, I wanted to be a Barça player. I’ve been thinking a lot about that kid lately. About what little Gerard would have thought if he had been told all his dreams would come true. That he would make it to the Barça first team. That he would win every trophy possible. That he would become European Champion. World Champion. That he would play alongside the best players in history. That he would become one of the team’s captains. That he would make friends for life. It’s been 25 years since I joined Barça. I left and came back. Football has given me everything. Barça has given me everything. You, culers, have given me everything. And now that all that kid’s dreams have come true, I want to tell you that I’ve decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said there would not be any other team after Barça. And that’s how it will be. This Saturday’s game will be my last at Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan. I will support the team. I will pass my love for Barça to my children, like my family did with me. And you know me. Sooner or later, I’ll be back. I’ll see you at Camp Nou. Visca el Barça. Always.

It’s an absolutely beautiful message from a man who truly loved and lived this great club. Piqué will be missed on the pitch, and it’s hard to believe he won’t be involved with Barça in another capacity in the near future.

Saturday’s game takes on a very special meaning now. It won’t be just Barça vs Almería. It will be the chance to appreciate the great Gerard Piqué one last time.

Thank you, Presi.