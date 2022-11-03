Puyol sends touching message to Pique after Barcelona defender announces his retirement

Carles Puyol has sent a touching message to Gerard Pique after the defender announced on Thursday he was hanging up his boots.

The timing of the center-back’s announcement has come as a real surprise and Puyol admits he’s shocked to see his old friend calling it a day.

“Geri thank you for everything I am in shock,” he wrote on Instagram. “It has been very unfair to you, few have defended the Barça shirt like you have. I will always be able to explain that I played alongside you, a privilege. I love you my friend.”

Pique’s final match will be on Saturday against Almeria and will surely be an emotional affair as the 35-year-old says goodbye to the club that he loves.

The defender has only made three La Liga starts so far this season but you suspect there might be one more on Sunday for a final time Barcelona colors.