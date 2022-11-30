WELCOME TO DAY 11 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP!!! The end of the group stage is only three days away, and the decisive games are coming thick and fast in Qatar as we prepare for what promises to be an incredible knockout stage.

Four teams qualified on Tuesday and we already have two Round of 16 matchups as the Netherlands and United States face off on Saturday while England and Senegal will play for a spot in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Two more groups will be decided today, and the fate of Barça players and legends will be on the line in what will be an amazing Day 11.

We begin with the conclusion of Group D, as France take on Tunisia in Doha having already qualified and needing just one point to clinch top spot. Ousmane Dembélé and Jules Kounde have proven to be key pieces of this side and will probably be rested for this one, as manager Didier Deschamps is expected to heavily rotate his squad for the group finale against a Tunisia side that needs a miracle to qualify.

The game that truly matters in this group is between Australia and Denmark, who face off in Al Wakrah with everything on the line. Despite their loss to France in Matchday 2 the Danes still control their destiny, and Andreas Christensen’s side will qualify with a victory while the Socceroos know they’ll advance with a draw. This will be a tense battle, and Denmark’s talented attacking players need to play much better than they have so far to give their team a chance to win and finish second.

The late window brings us the much-anticipated finish of an incredible Group C, which has been by far the one with the most surprises and thrilling games in the tournament. All four teams are still alive, and there are several different scenarios that could shock all of us.

The biggest game of the World Cup so far takes place in Doha between Poland and Argentina, with Robert Lewandowski facing Lionel Messi with their World Cup futures on the line. After their shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in the opener the Albiceleste got back on track with a narrow win over Mexico, but the job is not done as they need another victory to qualify. A point is enough for Poland to advance, and if both games in the group end in a draw then both the Poles and the Argentines will move on.

The other clash is between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, and El Tri must win to have any chance of qualifying. Both teams will be rooting for Poland to beat Argentina to make their path easier, and goal difference will come into play to decide who advances in this group.

This promises to be an incredible day of World Cup action, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all of it. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

TUNISIA vs FRANCE

LINEUPS

Tunisia XI: Dahmen; Meriah, Ghandri, Talbi; Kechrida, Skhiri, Laidouni, Maaloul; Slimane, Khazri, Romdhane (3-4-3)

France XI: Mandanda; Disasi, Varane, Konaté, Camavinga; Fofana, Tchouaméni, Veretout; Guendouzi, Muani, Coman (4-3-3)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group D, Matchday 3

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Education City Stadium, Doha

Referee: Matthew Conger (NZL)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

AUSTRALIA vs DENMARK

LINEUPS

Australia XI: Ryan; Degenek, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Irvine, Mooy, McGree; Leckie, Duke, Goodwin (4-3-3)

Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle; Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Jensen; Olsen, Braithwaite, Lindstrom (4-3-3)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group D, Matchday 3

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal (ALG)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FS1 (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

